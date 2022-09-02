UP: Cross-border narcotics gang busted, 7 kg charas seized

A joint operation of police and the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) busted a cross-border narcotics gang and arrested four smugglers of Nepalese origin from Rupediha here near the Indo-Nepal border, police said on Friday. A total of 7 kg of charas worth Rs 2.10 crore was seized from their possession, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Ashok Kumar said the joint team of the police and the SSB arrested four smugglers of Nepalese origin from Rupediha bus stand on Thursday night.

Apart from the contraband, police also recovered six mobile phones, a Mahindra Scorpio registered in Nepal, a motorcycle and Nepali currency from the quartet.

Kumar said the arrested accused were planning to smuggle the contraband to Delhi and Haryana via Bahraich and Lucknow.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against the accused. The arrested accused also revealed to their links and criminal history and the police have contacted their Nepalese counterpart for further investigation, the SP said. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Keshav Kumar Chaudhary has announced a Rs 15,000-cash reward to the team that made the arrests, he said.

