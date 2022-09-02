Left Menu

Sudan says 7 killed in tribal clashes in restive province

Seven people have been killed in tribal clashes that erupted in a restive province of Sudan, state-run media reported on Friday, the latest episode of violence in a country plagued with political turmoil since a military coup last year.The fighting, in which another 23 people were wounded, began Thursday in the town of Roseires in the Blue Nile Province, according to a local government statement cited by the SUNA news agency.A nightly curfew was imposed and gatherings were banned in the areas where clashes erupted.

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:08 IST
Sudan says 7 killed in tribal clashes in restive province
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Seven people have been killed in tribal clashes that erupted in a restive province of Sudan, state-run media reported on Friday, the latest episode of violence in a country plagued with political turmoil since a military coup last year.

The fighting, in which another 23 people were wounded, began Thursday in the town of Roseires in the Blue Nile Province, according to a local government statement cited by the SUNA news agency.

A nightly curfew was imposed and gatherings were banned in the areas where clashes erupted. A joint military-police commission was appointed to investigate the incident, authorities said.

Authorities did not mention what sparked the fighting or which tribes were involved. In July, the province saw heavy fighting between the Hausa and Birta ethnic groups that left 105 people dead and hundreds wounded.

Sudan, home to several long-running ethnic conflicts, was plunged into further chaos last October when the military seized power from a transitional government that had been set up after the overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

The coup upended the country's transition to democracy and raised questions about military leaders' ability to bring security to Sudan's far-flung provinces. In April, tribal clashes killed over 200 people in war-wrecked Darfur.

Thousands have been taking to the streets in near-daily protests demanding an end to military rule. A fierce crackdown by authorities has killed 117 people since the coup, according to a medical group that tracks protest casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022