Maha: CISF jawan posted at Tarapur atomic power station reported missing

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:10 IST
A jawan of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) posted at the atomic power station in Tarapur in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been reported missing, police said on Friday.

A missing person's complaint has been lodged with the Palghar police station over the disappearance of jawan Manoj Yadav on Thursday, an official said.

Yadav has gone missing with a rifle and 30 cartridges, he said.

The jawan lived alone in the colony and the other staff were under the impression that he would return after some time, but he never returned, the official said.

The matter was reported to the local police and the police and the central agencies are carrying out a search for him, he said.

