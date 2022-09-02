Left Menu

Make action plan for fly ash disposal, Chhattisgarh CM tells Raigarh officials

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:10 IST
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel Image Credit: ANI
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday directed officials in Raigarh district to formulate an action plan to dispose of fly ash generated from power plants.

He was chairing a review meeting of Raigarh district as part of his constituency-wise outreach programme called 'bhent mulaqat', a public relations department official said.

''An action plan should be drafted for the disposal of fly ash generated from power plants. Under no circumstance should fly ash be dumped in rivers, streams or private farm land," the official quoted the CM as saying in the meeting.

Improper disposal of coal fly ash results in deterioration of quality of soil and water, causing risk to environment, the CM further said.

Baghel said Raigarh district was struggling with elephant attacks but his government's 'Narva Vikas' programme, involving the rejuvenation of rivulets, was reducing such incidents as availability of water and food was curbing instances of jumbos arriving in villages.

The CM cited Achanakmar Tiger Reserve as an example of the Narva Vikas programme reducing human-elephant conflict issues, adding that bamboo, banana etc must be grown near rivulets to attract elephants.

He also asked officials to ensure appointment of specialist doctors in government hospitals using District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds.

