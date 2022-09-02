Left Menu

SC to hear on Sep 9 plea seeking release of Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:13 IST
SC to hear on Sep 9 plea seeking release of Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka
Supreme Court (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Friday said it will hear on September 9 a plea which has sought direction to the Centre to negotiate with the Sri Lankan government the release of arrested Indian fishermen.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench of Justices Aniruddha Bose and Vikram Nath which asked the counsel appearing for the petitioner to serve copy of the petition to the central agency.

The petition, filed by Tamil Nadu resident K K Ramesh, has said Indian naval ships should provide security to the Indian fishermen within international maritime boundary between India and Sri Lanka, and monitor illegal activities in the interest of the nation.

''The petitioner states that on December 20, 2021, 55 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing, and on December 21, 2021, 13 were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing,'' said the plea, drawn by advocate C R Jaya Sukin.

The plea claimed several Indian fishermen were illegally arrested by Sri Lankan naval personnel and were kept in the jails there where they were not given proper food and drinking water.

It said it is the bounden duty of the government to protect the citizens of its country.

The petition claimed the Indian government has not taken any strong action about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022