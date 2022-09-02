Left Menu

Anganwadi worker burns boy's private parts

He questioned the anganwadi worker Rashmi K P and she said she was only trying to scare the child with a matchstick, but it accidentally caught fire, resulting in the boy sustaining burns.The child complained to his grandmother who got him medically treated.

PTI | Tumakuru | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An anganwadi worker has been booked for allegedly burning the private parts of a 3-year old boy for frequently wetting his pants in the classroom, police sources said on Friday.

The police came to know of the incident after a complaint was lodged by a woman and child development officer on Thursday. The incident took place on August 19. Residents of Godekere village in Chikka Nayanakahalli Taluk of the district sent a letter to the officer against the anganwadi workers alleging that they were torturing children there.

Based on the complaint, government officer G Honnappa visited the village to inquire into the matter. He questioned the anganwadi worker Rashmi K P and she said she was only trying to scare the child with a matchstick, but it accidentally caught fire, resulting in the boy sustaining burns.

The child complained to his grandmother who got him medically treated.

