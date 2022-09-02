Man dies due to electrocution in Delhi's Neb Sarai

A man died on Friday after getting electrocuted in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area, police said. According to police, they received a PCR call regarding electrocution in Devli. Upon reaching the spot, police found that the victim, Afroj Khan, died due to electric shock when he pressed the power button of the water motor pump installed at the house he had taken on rent, they said. The post-mortem was conducted, police said, adding they did not suspect foul play. The body has been handed over to his family and inquest proceedings under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 174 (suspicious death) are being conducted, they said.

