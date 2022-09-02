Three of family held for stealing valuables from devotees at Mathura temples

Three members of a family, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from devotees at temples across the city, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Ramdas Kamble, his wife Asha Bai Kamble and son Roshan Suresh Kamble, they said, adding the family originally hailed from Maharashtra but were living in Mathura for several years.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Praveen Malik said the accused were arrested on Thursday by a special operations group team formed to act against thieves active at temples across the city.

''The arrested accused worked as a gang and were involved in stealing valuables, including jewellery, watches and cash from devotees,'' he said.

Police said they are also working with management committees of prominent temples in the city to increase the security around the religious places.

As part of the efforts, CCTV cameras are being installed in temples and police personnel deployed to keep an eye on criminal elements, they said.

