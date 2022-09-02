Left Menu

Three of family held for stealing valuables from devotees at Mathura temples

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 02-09-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 18:51 IST
Three of family held for stealing valuables from devotees at Mathura temples
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family, including a woman, were arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from devotees at temples across the city, police said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Ramdas Kamble, his wife Asha Bai Kamble and son Roshan Suresh Kamble, they said, adding the family originally hailed from Maharashtra but were living in Mathura for several years.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Praveen Malik said the accused were arrested on Thursday by a special operations group team formed to act against thieves active at temples across the city.

''The arrested accused worked as a gang and were involved in stealing valuables, including jewellery, watches and cash from devotees,'' he said.

Police said they are also working with management committees of prominent temples in the city to increase the security around the religious places.

As part of the efforts, CCTV cameras are being installed in temples and police personnel deployed to keep an eye on criminal elements, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
3
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022