Former Trump White House lawyer appears before grand jury probing Jan. 6

The White House counsel during the Trump administration, Pat Cipollone, appeared at federal court on Friday to testify before a grand jury probing events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Former White House Deputy Counsel Pat Philbin also was expected at the federal courthouse in Washington after they were subpoenaed earlier this year.

