Left Menu

Woman detained for telling Russia whereabouts of husband's army unit - Ukraine

Since the beginning of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine's security services have been trying to disrupt and arrest a network of Russian agents. The SBU, Ukraine's paramount domestic security agency, regularly announces the capture of people it says are spies who have been caught passing military intelligence to Moscow.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 19:34 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 19:34 IST
Woman detained for telling Russia whereabouts of husband's army unit - Ukraine

A 31-year-old woman from eastern Ukraine has been detained on accusations of sending the locations of her soldier husband's unit and other army assets to Russian military intelligence, Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) said on Friday. The unnamed woman from Dnipropetrovsk region passed on information about the locations of military buildings and equipment along frontline positions in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the SBU wrote on Telegram.

The woman would question her husband about the location of his unit and other Ukrainian formations on the frontline, the agency said. "She would pass the information she received through messenger applications to Russian military intelligence, where it was used for artillery and air strikes," its statement said.

"She took this step despite the fact that she is married to a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and that they have a son together," the agency said. Since the beginning of Moscow's invasion, Ukraine's security services have been trying to disrupt and arrest a network of Russian agents.

The SBU, Ukraine's paramount domestic security agency, regularly announces the capture of people it says are spies who have been caught passing military intelligence to Moscow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022