SC notice to Centre on plea against govt's decision to approve privatisation of HLL Lifecare

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to the central government and others on a plea against the government's decision to approve the privatisation of HLL Lifecare Ltd, a central public sector enterprise (CPSE) under the administrative Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). A bench of Justices SA Nazeer and V Ramasubramanian sought responses from the Centre and others on the petition filed by 'Sabka Sahyog Society' challenging the disinvestment process of HLL Lifecare Ltd.

The petition stated that HLL Lifecare was a nodal agency in the procurement of PPE kits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and also the agency for the procurement of vaccines. The role played by HLL Lifecare during the pandemic is noteworthy and the ministry had nominated it as the nodal agency for the procurement and supply of emergency medical items to fight the pandemic, it added. While referring to the role played by HLL Lifecare during emergency relief, the petitioner contended that the country cannot afford to privatisation an entity like HLL Lifecare at this crucial juncture when the vaccination drive is still going on against the pandemic.

In March 2022, the Centre had said it had received multiple preliminary bids for HLL Lifecare. The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) had invited preliminary bids for selling the government's 100 per cent stake in the health sector CPSE. HLL Lifecare is involved in manufacturing and marketing a range of contraceptives, women's healthcare products, hospital supplies as well as other pharmaceutical products.

The company is also engaged in providing healthcare and diagnostic services, consultancy, and contract services for healthcare infrastructure projects. It also provides consultancy services for the procurement of medical equipment and devices in the healthcare sector and caters to both domestic and international markets. (ANI)

