Fourteen Ukrainian service personnel returned in fresh POW exchange
Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 20:58 IST
Fourteen Ukrainian service personnel have been returned to Ukraine in a new prisoner exchange, Ukraine's POW co-ordination centre said on Friday.
The centre did not specify who was released in return.
One of the released Ukrainian POWs was an officer, and another a medic, the coordination centre said.
