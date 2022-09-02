Left Menu

UP: Case filed after man claims wife was abducted, raped

The police have registered an FIR after a man here claimed that his wife was kidnapped, kept in captivity for seven days and raped, officials said on Friday.The victims husband has alleged in his complaint that a woman named Ruby, who resides in the neighbourhood spiked his wifes drink while returning from the market on August 22, police said.

The victim's husband has alleged in his complaint that a woman named Ruby, who resides in the neighbourhood spiked his wife's drink while returning from the market on August 22, police said. ''Some men kidnapped my wife and took her away on a motorcycle,'' the husband claimed in the police complaint. Police said the husband has claimed that he found his wife from the house of a person named Omkar Saini, a resident of Charkhari in Mahoba district on August 29. The husband claimed that his wife told him she was fed food spiked with drugs and kept in captivity for seven days and was raped on several occasions, police said. Station House Officer (SHO), Rath, Vinod Kumar Rai said, ''Based on the complaint, we have lodged an FIR against Ruby, Omkar Saini and an another unidentified person under relevant sections of the IPC and initiated an investigation.'' Officials said the husband informed the police about his missing wife only on August 29, just a few hours before he claimed to have recovered her from Saini's house. The husband failed to explain why he didn't inform the police about his missing wife earlier and how he eventually tracked and rescued his wife from captivity, police said.

The SHO said all aspects of the case is being looked into.

