Jalna: After audio clip of policemen arguing over marital issues goes viral, official transferred

A police official was transferred in Maharashtra's Jalna district after he reportedly featured in a conversation with a constable in which the latter is asking him to not meddle in his marital life.

The senior official has been transferred to the police headquarters after the audio clip of the conversation went viral.

The official said the transfer was carried out as district superintendent of police Akshay Shinde had taken a serious view of the issue.

