Huge amount of explosives seized, one arrested in Assam

A large amount of explosives used for illegal quarrying were seized and one person was arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Friday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police seized 2,800 gelatin sticks and 1,500 electronic detonators from a pick-up van in Rani area and arrested the driver, an officer said.

Many miners have been illegally quarrying by bringing in explosives, he said, adding further investigation is underway to unearth the network.

