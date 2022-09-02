Days after church vandalised, Punjab ADGP reviews security at places of worship in Ludhiana

To thwart attempts by anti-social elements to disturb peace, Punjab's ADGP Praveen Kumar Sinha on Friday reviewed security arrangements at religious places here, days after a church was vandalised in the Tarn Taran district.

Sinha also met the representatives of management committees of these religious places and held discussions on measures to further strengthen the security apparatus, an official statement said.

The Additional Director General of Police asked them to ensure the presence of members of the managements committees in the sanctum sanctorum at all times, it said.

The senior police official also asked them to ensure that CCTV cameras inside and on the outer part of religious places should work round-the-clock and security personnel or volunteers should be deployed, it said. There would be dedicated temple beats in every police station area to step up vigil at these religious places, he said.

Accompanied by senior officials, including Commissioner of Police Dr Kaustubh Sharma, Sinha inspected security of various churches in Sahnewal, Jamalpur, Salem Tabri, CMC, Sarabha Nagar, Lord Krishna and shiv temples in Model Town, Gurdwaras in Samarala Chowk and nearby areas and a mosque in Fieldganj area, it said.

Earlier this week, four masked men had broken into the church in Tarn Taran, vandalised it and fled after setting the pastor's car on fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)