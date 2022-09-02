Left Menu

Six arrested over climate protest inside British parliament

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Six individuals were arrested over a protest by the Extinction Rebellion environmental group inside Britain's parliament on Friday, London police said on Friday.

"A police investigation into the incident is now taking place in close liaison with our Parliamentary Security colleagues to establish the full circumstances of the incident," police said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

