Six arrested over climate protest inside British parliament
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:42 IST
Six individuals were arrested over a protest by the Extinction Rebellion environmental group inside Britain's parliament on Friday, London police said on Friday.
"A police investigation into the incident is now taking place in close liaison with our Parliamentary Security colleagues to establish the full circumstances of the incident," police said in a statement.
