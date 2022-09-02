Left Menu

Occultist arrested for raping 3 women: Police

Police had initiated a probe against him, the CO added.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 02-09-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 21:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Friday arrested an occultist after three women of the Campierganj area here accused him of raping them, officials said.

He also took cash from the women in the name of treatment.

The women in their complaint to the police said the occultist Shyambihari of Machchli village used to call the three under a Peepal tree of the village at 12 am on different nights, police said.

He used to give them some toxic powder to consume to intoxicate them and then raped them, they said.

He also took around Rs 7,000 from the women on the pretext of treating them.

After the women came to know the truth, they demanded their money back and informed the police about the incident on Thursday evening. The occultist was arrested after a case was lodged against him, police said. Circle Officer Campierganj, Yogendra Singh said three women accused an occultist of raping them and taking money from them in the name of supernatural treatment. Police had initiated a probe against him, the CO added.

