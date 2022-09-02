Left Menu

Elderly woman dies after falling from 11th floor in Gurugram

During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaur had gone to her elder sisters flat in Sector 58 to check on the shifting work.

Elderly woman dies after falling from 11th floor in Gurugram
A 70-year-old woman died after falling from the 11th floor of a building in Sector 58 here on Friday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Rajinder Kaur Sapra.

According to the police, the incident happened on Friday afternoon in the Irio Grand Arch Society of Sector 58 where the woman fell from the 11th floor flat of the society under suspicious circumstances. During the investigation, it was revealed that Kaur had gone to her elder sister's flat in Sector 58 to check on the shifting work.

Police kept the body in the mortuary and informed her family. ''We have not received any complaint in the matter. We kept the body in the mortuary and a postmortem will be conducted on Saturday,'' said ASI Sanjeev Kumar, the investigating officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

