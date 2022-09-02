Massive fire damages 130 shops at market in Haryana's Panchkula

A massive fire broke out at the Rehri Market in Panchkula's Sector 9, causing damage to about 130 shops in the area, fire department officials said on Friday.

The fire erupted late Thursday night and rapidly spread to the shops in the area, they said.

No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the fire caused extensive loss to goods inside the shops, an official of the Panchkula fire department said.

The blaze was doused after several hours of efforts involving 15 fire tenders brought from neighbouring towns of Chandigarh, Zirakpur and Derabassi, he said.

''The fire has caused extensive loss to the goods. The market has several shops including those selling tyres, garments, plastic items, plastic crockery, handloom items and toys, all of which are combustible material,'' he said. Efforts are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reached Panchkula in the evening and met the shopkeepers whose stores were gutted in the fire.

He announced an initial relief of Rs 25,000 to all the affected shopkeepers on behalf of the government.

Khattar assured financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers through the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana.

He said that after assessing the damage, financial assistance will be given to the shopkeepers, according to an official statement here.

He said that with a view to protect the interests of the traders, steps are taken by the government from time to time.

The chief minister said the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Bima Yojana is being run by the state government for the traders and shopkeepers. Under the scheme, financial assistance is provided to the traders in case of theft of goods and loss due to fire etc.

