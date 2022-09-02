Left Menu

Punjab couple held with 7 kg heroin in J&K's Udhampur: Police

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:13 IST
Punjab couple held with 7 kg heroin in J&K's Udhampur: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A couple from Punjab were arrested and seven kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.

The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

Cabinet approves replacement of Driving Licence Card

 South Africa
2
NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

NASA selects SpaceX for 5 more crew transportation services to space station

 United States
3
Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital window - source

Chairman of Russian oil producer Lukoil dies after falling from hospital win...

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases rise; China's Chengdu to conduct mass COVID testing, lockdowns as cases climb and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shenzhen widens COVID restrictions as cases ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022