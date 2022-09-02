Punjab couple held with 7 kg heroin in J&K's Udhampur: Police
- Country:
- India
A couple from Punjab were arrested and seven kg of heroin seized from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, a senior police officer said.
Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said Lovepreet Singh and his wife Mandeep Kaur were travelling in a private car when they were intercepted by police, leading to the major drugs haul.
The accused, hailing from Ram Tirth Road in Punjab's Amritsar, are inter-state drug smugglers and a case under the relevant provisions of law has been registered against them, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kashmir
- Mandeep Kaur
- Amritsar
- Jammu
- Lovepreet
- Punjab
- Mukesh Singh
- Police
- Udhampur
- Singh
ALSO READ
Punjab: Over 11,000 crop residue management machines go missing; vigilance probe ordered
Bridal label 'Akriti by Shakun' dresses Gurpreet Kaur for her wedding with Punjab CM
IED seizure from Batrara toll plaza: NIA raids two places in Punjab
Basketball player suffers multiple fractures after she resists rape attempt in Punjab's Moga
Sisodia best education minister of Independent India, says Punjab CM, slams CBI raid