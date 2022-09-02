Bag containing Rs 7 lakh stolen from cashier's cabin of Gramin Bank

A bag containing Rs 7 lakh was stolen from the cabin of the cashier of Marudhara Gramin Bank in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The incident occurred in the Lunkaransar police station area on Friday.

SHO Chandrajit Singh said in the afternoon, the cashier of the bank, Ramlal had brought Rs 7 lakh from the State Bank branch and went to the toilet after keeping it in his cabin. When he returned, he found a bag full of cash missing.

A case of theft has been registered against an unknown on behalf of the branch manager, he said.

In the CCTV footage, a 12 to 13-year-old child can be seen going out of the bank with a bag. A suspicious person can also be seen with him, he said.

The matter is being investigated, the SHO added.

