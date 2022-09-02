Paris Club ready to start debt relief for Sri Lanka
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-09-2022 22:55 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 22:55 IST
- Country:
- France
The Paris Club said on Friday it was ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.
It reiterated its willingness to coordinate with non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to provide the necessary financing assurances in a timely manner, the statement said.
Also Read: Severity of Sri Lanka's forex crisis eased: Central Bank Governor
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
Advertisement