Paris Club ready to start debt relief for Sri Lanka

The Paris Club said on Friday it was ready to start the debt relief process for Sri Lanka.

It reiterated its willingness to coordinate with non-Paris Club official bilateral creditors to provide the necessary financing assurances in a timely manner, the statement said.

