NIA conducts multiple searches in ULFA recruitment case in Assam

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 23:23 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:23 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday conducted searches at 16 locations in seven districts of Assam in connection with the activities of proscribed terror group ULFA, including recruitment of youth, an official said.

Digital devices, live ammunition along with incriminating documents and literatures related to ULFA were seized during the searches in Kamrup, Nalbari, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Sadiya, Charaideo and Sibasagar, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The NIA said the searches were conducted in connection with a case pertaining to the activities of United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), including recruitment of youth, extortion of money for strengthening the outfit, and radicalisation of youth for unlawful activities and their training at camps based in Myanmar.

This case was registered suo motu by the NIA on May 18, the spokesperson said.

