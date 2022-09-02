Left Menu

Delhi: Girls brutally thrashed by tuition teacher, DCW chief Swati Maliwal issues notice to police

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police after a tuition teacher brutally thrashed a six and eight-year-old girls for not completing their homework in Bhalswa Dairy area of the national capital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2022 23:35 IST | Created: 02-09-2022 23:35 IST
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued a notice to Delhi Police after a tuition teacher brutally thrashed a six and eight-year-old girls for not completing their homework in Bhalswa Dairy area of the national capital. Both the girls were beaten by their tuition teacher on August 31.

"The father of the children has informed the Commission that his two daughters aged 8 years and 6 years study tuition from a teacher in their neighbourhood. On the evening of August 31, 2022, when they returned from their tuition, they were crying profusely, and one girl even became unconscious. On enquiry, they informed that their tuition teacher had beaten them brutally for not completing their homework. They stated that the teacher had locked them inside a room and thrashed them with a plastic pipe. There were several bruises on their body and the girls were taken to a hospital where they were treated upon. This is a very serious matter," the notice reads. In view of the above, the DCW chief has sought a copy of the FIR registered and the detailed action taken report in the matter.

She also asked whether the accused(s) have been arrested or not and if they have not been arrested then they should provide reasons for the same. "Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by September 6, 2022" it added.

"Little girls of 8 years and 6 years were brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing homework by locking the girls in the room. The scars on the girl's body are horrifying. I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. This teacher should be arrested," Maliwal wrote in a tweet in Hindi. (ANI)

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

