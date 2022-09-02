Left Menu

UP: Teacher booked for thrashing student

A teacher has been booked for allegedly thrashing a 13-year-old student here, officials said on Friday. The student, who was rushed to the district hospital in a serious condition, was beaten with a stick by the teacher, identified as Ashish Shrivastava, they said. Additional District Magistrate Narender Bahadur Singh said following a complaint by the victim's family, the police has booked the teacher who has also been suspended.

Students also held a dharna demanding action against the teacher following the incident.

