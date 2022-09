Tennis-U.S. Open order of play on Saturday

Order of play on the main show courts on the sixth day of the U.S. Open on Saturday (play starts at 1500 GMT/11 AM ET unless stated, prefix number denotes seeding): ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)

Yuan Yue (China) v 8-Jessica Pegula (United States) Jenson Brooksby (United States) v 3-Carlos Alcaraz (Spain)

Richard Gasquet (France) v 2-Rafa Nadal (Spain) Alize Cornet (France) v 19-Danielle Collins (United States)

LOUIS ARMSTRONG STADIUM 9-Garbine Muguruza (Spain) v 21-Petra Kvitova (Czech Republic)

Petra Martic (Croatia) v 26-Victoria Azarenka 14-Diego Schwartzman (Argentina) v 22-Frances Tiafoe (United States)

1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Lauren Davis (United States) Brandon Nakashima (United States) v 11-Jannik Sinner (Italy)

