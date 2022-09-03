Scrap dealer shot dead in Gurugram

A 30-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly shot dead by assailants here, police said on Friday. An FIR has been registered against seven people at the Bilaspur police station, they said, adding that the incident took place on Thursday.

Three special teams are conducting raids to nab the accused, police said, adding that some suspects have also been detained. The deceased has been identified as Sumit Chauhan, a resident of Bhoda Kalan. The killing may be a result of business rivalry, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the deceased's father Dinesh Kumar, they were riding separate bikes while coming home. ''When they reached the Bhoda Khurd road, around six men, including two brothers, came on three bikes and opened fire at my son. Sumit fell down from the bike after he was shot in the back. ''The assailants pumped seven bullets in him. Due to Sumit's hard work, his business has grown and some people were jealous. I want strict action against the accused,'' Dinesh said.

Sumit was rushed to the Medanta Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Following Dinesh's complaint, an FIR was registered against under section 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and section 25-54-59 of the Arms Act at Bilaspur Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Jogender alias Kalu Ram and his brother Harender alias Hunny, Prahlad alias Pinut, Mohit, Bittu, Amit and Bhupender alias Bholu, said police.

''We handed over the body to the family after postmortem. All the accused have been identified and we are conducting raids to nab them. They will be arrested soon,'' said Manbir Singh, DCP, Manesar.

