Left Menu

Non-bailable warrant against Murugha Mutt chief pontiff reissued in property dispute

A magisterial court here has ordered the re-issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu, in connection with a property-related matter in Kengeri Hobli.The dispute is with regard to a seven-acre property in Sulikere village that was allegedly sold for a price that was below its prevailing market value.P S Prakash, a devotee of the mutt, has filed a criminal complaint.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:27 IST
Non-bailable warrant against Murugha Mutt chief pontiff reissued in property dispute
  • Country:
  • India

A magisterial court here has ordered the re-issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the chief pontiff of Murugha Math, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanu, in connection with a property-related matter in Kengeri Hobli.

The dispute is with regard to a seven-acre property in Sulikere village that was allegedly sold for a price that was below its prevailing market value.

P S Prakash, a devotee of the mutt, has filed a criminal complaint. Following the non-appearance of the seer in the matter, the additional chief metropolitan magistrate reissued the NBW and adjourned the hearing till November 10.

The case relates to seven acres and 18 guntas of land in the village, which was sold to Anand Kumar for Rs 49 lakh. The market value of the land was over Rs 7 crore, the complaint alleges.

The seer was ordered to appear before the magisterial court on September 2, the day he was remanded in police custody in a case lodged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022