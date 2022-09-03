Left Menu

SGPC to launch protest on September 12 demanding release of Sikh prisoners

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 03-09-2022 00:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 00:45 IST
SGPC to launch protest on September 12 demanding release of Sikh prisoners
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has decided to launch a mass movement with the support of Sikh organisations regarding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their jail terms.

The SGPC said the movement will start from September 12, when protests will be organised outside the deputy commissioners' offices in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.

At a meeting of all SGPC members held at the Teja Singh Samundri Hall on Friday, resolutions were passed regarding the release of Sikh prisoners.

It was also announced ''to deal with full power'' against a petition filed by an individual in the Supreme Court regarding the minority status accorded to communities.

''A commitment was expressed to take swift action on this petition from legal and all other aspects. In the resolution passed in this regard, an appeal was made to the Government of India to strengthen the side of the minority communities against this petition, which attacks the rights of minorities and to represent them legally,'' the SGPC said in a statement.

At the meeting, attacks on religious principles and places of worship were also condemned and the vandalism of a church near Tarn Taran was described as unfortunate.

The meeting was held under the leadership of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami.

Dhami condemned the ''stubborn attitude of governments'' in releasing Sikh prisoners from jails and presented resolutions ''regarding the future struggle''.

The resolutions were passed unanimously.

In a resolution presented by Dhami, ''it was approved that on September 12, protests will be organised by the SGPC outside the offices of deputy commissioners in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh''.

SGPC members will wear black robes and chains during the protest.

A signature campaign will also be launched to start a mass movement and a memorandum will be submitted to the governor.

It was also decided at the meeting to hold discussions with retired Sikh judges, senior lawyers and scholars from the community to take their opinion for the release of the Sikh prisoners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; NASA orders five more astronaut missions from Musk's SpaceX in $1.4 billion deal and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022