The father of the minor lodged a police complaint on December 4, 2019 and the girl was rescued from Bhilwara district after two months on February 12, 2020 while Tanwar, a resident of Bhalta police station area of Jhalawar, was arrested.POCSO court judge Pradeep Kumar Verma held Tanwar guilty of abduction and rape under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 03-09-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 01:12 IST
2 get jail term for raping minor girls in Rajasthan
Two POCSO courts on Friday sentenced two men to undergo imprisonment for abducting and repeatedly raping minor girls in Rajasthan's Bundi and Jhalawar districts.

Siyaram Meena (26), a resident of Khanpura area in Jhalawar, was awarded life term for raping a 17-year-old girl in Hindoli police station area of Bundi three years ago. The court also slapped a fine of Rs 2.15 lakh on him.

Meena had abducted the girl from her grandmother's house in May 2019 and held her captive and repeatedly raped her for three months, public prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said.

Hindoli police rescued the girl in August and arrested the accused, however, he was released on bail.

Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge Salim Badar on Friday held Meena guilty of abduction, sexual exploitation and rape under sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act.

The court ordered that Rs 2 lakh of the fine should be given to the victim as compensation.

In a separate conviction, a court in Jhalawar sentenced 23-year-old Bhagwan Singh Tanwar to 20 years in jail for abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl in December 2019. He was also slapped with a fine of Rs 65,000 by the court.

The father of the minor lodged a police complaint on December 4, 2019 and the girl was rescued from Bhilwara district after two months on February 12, 2020 while Tanwar, a resident of Bhalta police station area of Jhalawar, was arrested.

POCSO court judge Pradeep Kumar Verma held Tanwar guilty of abduction and rape under sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

