Stabbing, shooting at Georgia mall outside Atlanta

One person was stabbed and an officer shot the suspect at the Mall of Georgia outside Atlanta, police said.

The incident began when a suspected thief began smashing jewellery counters inside the Macy's store at the mall on Friday, authorities said. The suspect then stabbed a store employee who tried to stop him and he fled, police said.

Gwinnett County Police spotted the suspect as he was fleeing the scene in a grey pickup truck, Sgt Jennifer Richter, a police spokeswoman, said in a news release. One officer tried to ram the vehicle to stop it and the suspect got out, attempting to run on foot, and an officer fired his weapon, hitting the suspect at least once, she said.

Richter said the victim is hospitalised with severe injuries. The suspect, identified as Jose Reyes-Serrato, 27, of Loganville, was in stable condition, she said.

“Our officers moved decisively to stop the suspect in that moment because this is a high traffic area and Reyes posed an immediate threat to the safety of the public,” she said.

