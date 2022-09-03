Left Menu

Aim to transform Jammu as eco-city for sustainable economic activities: LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the aim of the administration is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:45 IST
Aim to transform Jammu as eco-city for sustainable economic activities: LG Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said that the aim of the administration is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City.

Speaking on the occasion, Lieutenant Governor said, "Inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 14 projects of Jammu Smart City. These projects will create a smart living by improving quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development and easier accessibility to everyone." He emphasized upon multi-stakeholders contribution and people's participation to make Jammu and Kashmir's cities and towns resilient, competitive, and dynamic with strong social infrastructure to tackle the challenges of growing urbanisation.

The LG said that the concept of a Smart City without smart citizens was meaningless. "Our aim is to transform Jammu as an eco-city for sustainable economic activities and to also nurture ecological assets. Six projects have been initiated to harness the benefit of rich ecology and enhance the well-being of citizens and resource efficiency by an appropriate strategic approach," he said.

He said that from developing Smart City to maintaining its systems and infrastructure, the participation of every citizen at every level is vital. "It is the responsibility of the community to preserve and protect the amenities," he added.

The Governor directed the officials to ensure the completion of the projects within a set time frame. He also called for adopting a realistic approach to make public services and urban infrastructure efficient with equal participation of all citizens, making cities smart with the use of technology, to facilitate rapid socio-economic development and better quality of life.

LG Sinha further said that these projects will create a smart living by improving the quality of life, better public services, opportunities for local economic development, and easier accessibility to everyone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022