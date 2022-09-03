Left Menu

Ex-serviceman held for 'abusive' social media posts against BJP MLA in Guj

Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village.

PTI | Porbandar | Updated: 03-09-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 09:57 IST
Ex-serviceman held for 'abusive' social media posts against BJP MLA in Guj
  • Country:
  • India

An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.

Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village. ''Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook,'' the official said.

A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
2
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022