Ex-serviceman held for 'abusive' social media posts against BJP MLA in Guj
Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village.
- Country:
- India
An ex-Army jawan was arrested for allegedly abusing and threatening a ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Gujarat on social media, police said on Saturday. Based on a complaint filed by MLA Babubhai Bokhiria, the former minister of agriculture and fisheries, one Lakhanashi Odedara was arrested on Friday, a Kamla Baug police station official said.
Odedara, a former Army personnel, hails from a nearby Shishali village. ''Odedara was arrested after some persons pointed out to Porbandar MLA Bokhiria that he had used abusive language against him on Facebook,'' the official said.
A case was registered under sections 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
MEDIA-U.S. lawmakers press Facebook, TikTok, and Truth Social over threats against FBI- Verge
Delhi: Man, 32, arrested for harassing woman with fake Facebook profiles
US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. lawmakers unveil bill to help news media negotiate with Google, Facebook; Trump seeks to temporarily block FBI from reviewing items seized from Florida home and more
UP: Man threatens to blow up Gorakhpur temple using fake Facebook ID; arrested
Delhi HC to pass judgment tomorrow on Whatsapp, Facebook plea against CCI probe