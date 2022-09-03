Left Menu

Girl's body in suitcase: Maha police nabs two men from Gujarat

A week after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed in a suitcase dumped along the road in Valiv area of Maharashtras Palghar district, the police probing the crime nabbed two men from Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-09-2022 10:18 IST
A week after the body of a teenage girl was found stuffed in a suitcase dumped along the road in Valiv area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, the police probing the crime nabbed two men from Gujarat, an official said on Saturday. The body of the 14-year-old school student from Andheri in Mumbai with multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in a suitcase abandoned in roadside bushes near Naigaon on August 26. The girl went missing on August 25 after leaving for her school, following which a case of kidnapping was registered by Mumbai Police. The initial investigation pointed to the role of two men in the murder of the girl, the police official said. Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police released pictures of two suspects aged around 21.

The accused duo was nabbed from Palanpur in Gujarat on Friday night, the official said, adding that the motive behind the murder is under investigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

