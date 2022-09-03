Left Menu

Man found hanging in Thane flat; cops quiz roommate

The body of a 41-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Majiwada area, police said on Saturday. Police have not found any suicide note and are questioning the roommate of the deceased Jaiswal, who was found hanging on Friday night, an official said.

Updated: 03-09-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 10:32 IST
The body of a 41-year-old man from Thane city in Maharashtra was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his flat in Majiwada area, police said on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Ajaykumar Jaiswal. Police have not found any suicide note and are questioning the roommate of the deceased Jaiswal, who was found hanging on Friday night, an official said. A case of accidental death was registered.

