Security tightened as Sri Ram Yuva Sena calls bandh in Goshamahal over Raja Singh arrest

Hyderabad Police have tightened security in parts of the Goshamahal constituency in view of a shutdown called on Saturday by supporters of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh to protest his arrest.

ANI | Goshamahal (Telangana) | Updated: 03-09-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 13:00 IST
Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad Police have tightened security in parts of the Goshamahal constituency in view of a shutdown called on Saturday by supporters of suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh to protest his arrest. The organisation made the announcement through a press conference that they held on Friday. In the press conference, they alleged that the real culprits of the case is none other than Minister KTR.

They raised questions over Munawar Faruqui being allowed to perform a show in Hyderabad. "How can the government give permission for Munawar Farooqui show in Hyderabad with security? He has disrespected the Hindu Goddess and hurt the Hindu sentiments," Sri Ram Yuva Sena said.

They also alleged the TRS government of allying with AIMIM. "Why is there a difference in the decision-making of the Telangana government? Why a hate speaker like Owaisi was not held under the Preventive Detentions (PD) Act, and why only MLA Raja Singh has been held under it? This government has handed gloves with AIMIM and doing this type of politics in the state," Sri Ram Yuva Sena said in the press conference.

Suspended BJP MLA T Raja Singh was detained under the Preventive Detention Act (PD Act) and is currently being lodged in Central Prison, Cheriapally, said Hyderabad Police on Thursday. According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was "involved in 18 communal offences".

"T. Raja Singh has been detained under Act No.1 of 1986 on August 25 i.e. P.D Act as per the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City," said the police. The police said in a release that the detainee commented: "very blasphemously against Prophet Mohammed and his lifestyle".

The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party's line. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

