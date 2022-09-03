Left Menu

Bike rider hit by car on NH-9 in east Delhi, dies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:04 IST
Bike rider hit by car on NH-9 in east Delhi, dies
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider died after being allegedly hit by a car in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Saturday.

They said the car driver, a woman who was found to be drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested.

The incident was reported at Kalyanpuri Police Station at 10.39 pm, they said.

Police reached the spot, NH-9, near the Delhi Jal Board office in East Vinod Nagar, and found one damaged motorcycle and a Wagon R car, a senior police officer said.

Prime facie, they concluded that the car hit the motorcycle, injuring its rider seriously.

The bike rider was taken to Max hospital, Patparganj, where he was declared "brought dead", Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

He was identified as Abhishek Kapoor, a resident of Shakarpur, police said.

The driver of the car, Sunita, 35, a resident of Abhay Khand-3, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was found under the influence of alcohol, Kashyap said.

She was booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Kalyanpuri Police Station, the DCP said, adding the investigation in the matter is underway.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the post mortem of the body is being conducted, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022