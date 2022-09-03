Bike rider hit by car on NH-9 in east Delhi, dies

A 28-year-old motorcycle rider died after being allegedly hit by a car in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area, police said on Saturday.

They said the car driver, a woman who was found to be drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested.

The incident was reported at Kalyanpuri Police Station at 10.39 pm, they said.

Police reached the spot, NH-9, near the Delhi Jal Board office in East Vinod Nagar, and found one damaged motorcycle and a Wagon R car, a senior police officer said.

Prime facie, they concluded that the car hit the motorcycle, injuring its rider seriously.

The bike rider was taken to Max hospital, Patparganj, where he was declared "brought dead", Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said.

He was identified as Abhishek Kapoor, a resident of Shakarpur, police said.

The driver of the car, Sunita, 35, a resident of Abhay Khand-3, Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was found under the influence of alcohol, Kashyap said.

She was booked under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act at Kalyanpuri Police Station, the DCP said, adding the investigation in the matter is underway.

The family of the deceased has been informed and the post mortem of the body is being conducted, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)