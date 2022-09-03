Left Menu

Couple's bodies recovered from railway tracks; police suspect suicide

A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train during the early hours of Saturday, police said. Police sources said the couple had been in a relationship for the past two years and wanted to marry. However, their family members opposed their relationship as they belonged to different castes.

PTI | Banda(Up) | Updated: 03-09-2022 14:38 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:38 IST
A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train during the early hours of Saturday, police said. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said, “Bodies of a 22-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were recovered from the rail tracks at Nagdheni village within Girwa Police Station limits.” The deceased lives in the nearby Tinduhi village, Abhinandan said. Their bodies have been sent for post mortem. Police sources said the couple had been in a relationship for the past two years and wanted to marry. However, their family members opposed their relationship as they belonged to different castes.

