Left Menu

Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger

The passenger was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital. The pax, who is from Ghana landed at the Mumbai Airport, where he was intercepted by the Customs officials on suspicion.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-09-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 14:58 IST
Mumbai customs recovers 87 capsules of cocaine swallowed by Ghana passenger
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Customs department has arrested a passenger from Ghana at the international airport here for trying to smuggle cocaine into India by hiding it in 87 capsules which he had swallowed.

The value of the 1,300-gram cocaine recovered from the passenger is Rs 13 crore, the Customs said. The passenger was intercepted at the Mumbai international airport on suspicion on August 28 and was taken to a state-run hospital. ''The pax, who is from Ghana landed at the Mumbai Airport, where he was intercepted by the Customs officials on suspicion. During the search, officials did not find anything in his luggage, but during the investigation, the officials found that he had swallowed 87 capsules containing Cocaine,'' said a tweet posted from Mumbai Customs-III handle. He was admitted to a state-run hospital, where he ejected those capsules over three days. The passenger has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and a probe is underway, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022