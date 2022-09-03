3 killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, truck in UP

Three people, including a woman, were killed here on Saturday after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a speeding truck, police said.

The accident occurred near Chaupania village under the Chopan police station area, they said.

Station House Officer Lakshman Parvat said, ''Majmuddin Ansari (25), Ishtiyak Ansari (27) and their relative Gulabi (30) were going to their village on a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler.'' The trio died on the spot, while the truck driver fled after the accident, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, they said.

