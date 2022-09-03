Left Menu

3 killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, truck in UP

PTI | Sonbhadra | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:23 IST
3 killed in head-on collision between motorcycle, truck in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman, were killed here on Saturday after the motorcycle they were travelling on collided head-on with a speeding truck, police said.

The accident occurred near Chaupania village under the Chopan police station area, they said.

Station House Officer Lakshman Parvat said, ''Majmuddin Ansari (25), Ishtiyak Ansari (27) and their relative Gulabi (30) were going to their village on a motorcycle when a speeding truck collided head-on with the two-wheeler.'' The trio died on the spot, while the truck driver fled after the accident, the police said.

The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination. An investigation has been initiated into the matter, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022