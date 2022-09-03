Left Menu

Govt wants to develop Rajasthan as centre of religious tourism: CM Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government wants to develop the state as a centre of religious tourism, for which places of worship should be equipped with all kind of facilities.At a meeting held to review the management of religious fairs, he directed officials for their safe conduct.The state government is committed to provide the devotees all kind of facilities and security.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 03-09-2022 15:53 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 15:49 IST
Govt wants to develop Rajasthan as centre of religious tourism: CM Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said his government wants to develop the state as a centre of religious tourism, for which places of worship should be equipped with all kind of facilities.

At a meeting held to review the management of religious fairs, he directed officials for their safe conduct.

''The state government is committed to provide the devotees all kind of facilities and security. The intention of the state government is that Rajasthan should be developed into a wonderful centre of religious tourism,'' he said.

''All religious places in the state should be beautiful and equipped with all facilities,'' Gehlot added at the meeting, which was also attended by religious leaders through videoconferencing. The chief minister said the guidelines issued by the state government for safety in fairs should be implemented properly.

Gehlot also sought suggestions from religious leaders to improve facilities. The chief minister said his government is working for the successful and safe conduct of religious fairs.

All demands, including drinking water facilities, toilets, parking and other infrastructure at religious places will be considered by the government and there will be no shortage of funds, he stressed.

Devsthan Minister Shakuntala Rawat and Chief Secretary Usha Sharma were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022