K'taka: Arrested pontiff subjected to medical tests at hospital in Chitradurga

Chief pontiff of Murugha Math Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, who is accused of sexually harassing minor high-school girls, underwent various medical tests at the Chitradurga district hospital on Saturday, sources said.

The police brought him to the district hospital under tight security from a Deputy Superintendent of Police's office where he is being questioned.

Sources said his blood and hair samples were also taken for investigation purposes.

After the tests, he would again be taken to the Deputy SP’s office for further questioning, sources said.

The 64-year-old seer has been remanded to police custody till September 5 by a local court.

Sharanaru has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly sexually abusing two girls, studying in a school run by the Math and staying in a hostel also belonging to it.

The pontiff of one of the most prominent and influential Lingayat Maths in the state was questioned by police for several hours on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, protests have taken place in various parts of the state by some women groups demanding stringent punishment against the pontiff.

