Ensure cleaning of sewer line between Kilokari sewage pumping station and Okhla STP: Sisodia to DJB
This affects the sewage flow. Cleaning of gravity ducts number 2 and 3 has already been completed.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has directed Delhi Jal Board officials to ensure the cleaning of gravity duct number 1 (main sewer line) between the Kilokari sewage pumping station and Okhla sewage treatment plant (STP).
Rs 4.8 crore will be spent on the project.
Detailing about the plan, the Deputy Chief Minister said, ''Heavy silt has accumulated inside the gravity duct number 1 (main sewer line) from Kilokari SPS to Okhla STP. This affects the sewage flow. Cleaning of this line will resolve the issue of sewage overflow in the adjoining areas.'' Sisodia said the gravity duct number was last cleaned in 2016.
Due to the accumulation of silt, the sewer water overflows on Captain Gaur Marg, which affects traffic. Cleaning of gravity ducts number 2 and 3 has already been completed.
