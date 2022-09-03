Left Menu

J-K: Madrasa teacher arrested for passing on sensitive information to Pak-based terrorists

He was called for questioning last week, they said.During joint questioning by police, military intelligence and State Investigation Agency SIA, Wahid admitted to have been working for lesser-known terror group Kashmir Janbaz Force KJF since December 2020 and passing on videos and photos of security installations, the officials said.Wahid was inclined towards terrorism and came in contact with self-styled KJF commander Tayyab Farooqi alias Umar Khatab on social media.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:30 IST
J-K: Madrasa teacher arrested for passing on sensitive information to Pak-based terrorists
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A madrasa teacher was arrested in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir for allegedly passing on information related to security installations to Pakistan-based terrorists, officials said on Saturday.

Qari Abdul Wahid (25), who was also performing the duties of a maulvi (prayer leader), has been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Code of Criminal Procedure, they said.

Hailing from the Dool area, Wahid was staying at the madrasa at Dadpeth village along with his wife and seven-month-old son.

Terming his arrest a ''major breakthrough'', the officials said initially military intelligence gathered information about the presence of a suspect who was passing information across the border.

Wahid came on the radar of different security agencies that worked together to identify and arrest the accused. He was called for questioning last week, they said.

During joint questioning by police, military intelligence and State Investigation Agency (SIA), Wahid admitted to have been working for lesser-known terror group Kashmir Janbaz Force (KJF) since December 2020 and passing on videos and photos of security installations, the officials said.

Wahid was ''inclined towards terrorism'' and came in contact with self-styled KJF commander Tayyab Farooqi alias Umar Khatab on social media. He became an active member of the group online, besides offering to be an active terrorist, they said.

He was in regular contact with some unidentified people, possibly Pakistani intelligence operatives who offered him money and new phones for motivating local youths to join terrorism, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022