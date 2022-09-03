Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: One held for transporting 51 kg ganja in car

PTI | Dhamtari | Updated: 03-09-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 16:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police seized 51 kg ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 10 lakh from a car in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district on Saturday and arrested a man who was allegedly transporting the contraband to Uttar Pradesh from Odisha, an officer said.

On a tip-off, the car was intercepted at Sehradabri Naka under the Arjuni police station limits by police personnel when it was headed towards Raipur, the officer said.

Police found 51 kg ganja stuffed in 43 packets and 2.39 lakh cash hidden in the car, he said.

The man who was driving the car, identified as Shailendra Singh (33), was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

"Singh revealed that the ganja was procured from Odisha and being taken to UP", he said. The accused has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation is underway, he added.

Earlier, on August 25, two UP-based men were arrested with ganja worth Rs 7.10 lakh here in a similar operation by the police.

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

