Two held from Mumbai for house-breaking theft in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a house-breaking theft in Thane's Vartak Nagar area in July, a police official said on Saturday.

On July 22, a house was broken into and cash and gold totalling Rs 5 lakh were stolen, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane told reporters.

''We have arrested Moses Argan and Salma Chowdhary from Govandi in Mumbai. Both are unemployed. We have recovered 150 grams of gold from them,'' he added.

