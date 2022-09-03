Two held from Mumbai for house-breaking theft in Thane

Two people have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a house-breaking theft in Thane's Vartak Nagar area in July, a police official said on Saturday.

On July 22, a house was broken into and cash and gold totalling Rs 5 lakh were stolen, Assistant Commissioner of Police Nilesh Sonawane told reporters.

''We have arrested Moses Argan and Salma Chowdhary from Govandi in Mumbai. Both are unemployed. We have recovered 150 grams of gold from them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)