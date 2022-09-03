Left Menu

Man held from WB for house-breaking thefts in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:14 IST
A 54-year-old man was held from West Bengal for his alleged involvement in several house-breaking thefts in Thane in Maharashtra, a police official said on Saturday.

Mohammad Parvez Ali was nabbed from North 24 Parganas in the eastern state and 161 grams of gold worth Rs 8.47 lakh has been recovered from him, Assistant Commissioner of Police Vilas Shinde said.

''With his arrest, we have solved six house-breaking theft cases in Kalwa area. He is a history-sheeter and has cases against his name in Mumbai as well,'' he added.

