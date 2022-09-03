Left Menu

Maha: Man hangs himself, mother ends life on seeing his body

The reason for the alleged suicide was not known yet, the official said.On seeing the sons dead body, his mother Kalpana Patil 40 jumped into a nearby well and ended her life, he said.The family conducted the last rites of the two without informing police who learnt about the deaths from local sources, the official said.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 03-09-2022 17:41 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 17:30 IST
Maha: Man hangs himself, mother ends life on seeing his body
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old man allegedly hanged himself in Maharashtra's Palghar district which prompted his mother to end her own life soon after, police said on Saturday.

The tragic incidents took place at Kandre Bhure village on Thursday afternoon, said an official of Kelwa police station.

Shailesh Patil was found hanging from a tree near his house. The reason for the alleged suicide was not known yet, the official said.

On seeing the son's dead body, his mother Kalpana Patil (40) jumped into a nearby well and ended her life, he said.

The family conducted the last rites of the two without informing police who learnt about the deaths from local sources, the official said. Police are now conducting further probe, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of stars about 20 light-years from Earth

Astronomers discover Jupiter-like planet orbiting one of binary pair of star...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J to pay $40.5 million to settle New Hampshire opioid lawsuit and more

Health News Roundup: India develops its first cervical cancer vaccine; J&J t...

 Global
3
(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

(Updated) Russian cosmonauts prep for Friday’s spacewalk: Watch live

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use approval in China; Russia reports most daily COVID-19 cases since March and more

Health News Roundup: Livzon Pharma's COVID-19 vaccine gets emergency use app...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022