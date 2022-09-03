Left Menu

Robbers attack Rajasthan roadways bus, attack staff, passengers; 2 held

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 03-09-2022 18:13 IST
Car-borne robbers attacked a Rajasthan Roadways bus at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) expressway and attacked its driver and conductor along with some passengers, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the incident happened around 4:45 am on Friday just ahead of Bilaspur on KMP when a Wagon-R car whose number plate was covered with black cloth came from behind and stopped the bus after overtaking.

''We were on the way to KMP when a car overtook our bus and stopped their car in front of the bus. I stopped the bus and all six barged into the vehicle. Two of them smashed the panes of the bus while the other threatened passengers to handover everything to them,'' the bus driver said in his complaint.

When conductor Aakash and other passengers opposed them they thrashed them, injuring Aakash in his left hand and head, he said.

''The passengers also caught two of them while others fled away in their car after snatching the bag of conductor that contained Rs 27,000. After this we called police,'' he added.

After getting information, the first police team of Bhiwadi police station reached the spot and later handed over the duo to Bilaspur police.

The injured accused are being treated in a hospital.

Following the complaint an FIR has been registered against six accused under sections 147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 352 (criminal force), 341 (wrongful confinement), 379-A (snatching), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station.

''The arrested accused has been identified as Himanshu and Amit, residents of village Noorpur in Pataudi area. Both are currently admitted in the hospital and we are conducting raids to nab other accused,'' said ASI Gajender Singh, the investigating officer.

